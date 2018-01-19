"Peepli Live" Maker Mahmood Farooqui Will Not Be Tried For Sex Assault, Says Supreme Court Mr Farooqui was booked in 2015 on the complaint filed by a research scholar from a US-based university.

Supreme Court rejects challenge to "Peepli Live" maker Mahmood Farooqui's acquittal in sex assault case New Delhi: Rejecting a petition challenging the acquittal of 'Peepli Live' director Mahmood Farooqui, the Supreme Court today upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court. "It is not a case where strangers met. It is a relationship and they were known to each other," the top court said.



Mr Farooqui was booked in 2015 on the complaint filed by a research scholar from a US-based university. The petitioner alleged that the filmmaker had raped her at his Delhi residence. Farooqui was convicted of rape by a trial court in 2016 but last year the Delhi High Court acquitted him.



"It's a hard case but well decided by the High Court," the top court said, dismissing the plea filed against the filmmaker.







