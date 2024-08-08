Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Ex Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

Mr Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June last year.

A special court in Chennai framed charges against former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Thursday in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the alleged scam took place between 2011 and 2015, when Mr Balaji was the Tamil Nadu transport minister under the AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

During the proceedings on Thursday, Senthil Balaji pleaded not guilty, alleged political vendetta and said he wanted to cross-examine witnesses. The court, however, adjourned the case to August 16 for the cross-examination.

Mr Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged scam in June 2023 when he was the electricity minister under Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK. He was taken into custody after being questioned for hours and was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain.

The minister was retained by the Tamil Nadu government as a show of support but resigned in February this year after the Madras High Court said political compulsion could not outweigh public morality.

The DMK has accused the BJP of misusing central agencies, including the ED, to target political opponents. The BJP has denied the allegations and claimed that the ED is following the rule book.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court observed that the ED needs to focus on the quality of prosecution and evidence, citing low conviction rates in cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The observation came after Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that more than 5,200 money laundering cases had been registered by the ED since 2014 and convictions were obtained in 40.