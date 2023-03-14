Court Extends Custody Of 5 Accused In Delhi Hit-And-Drag Case By 14 Days

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car.

A Delhi court today extended the judicial custody of the five accused in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital by 14 days.

Police had arrested the five accused Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

The link court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar extended the accused's judicial custody till March 28 upon their physical production in the court.

Two other co-accused, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush were earlier granted bail by the court, while the bail plea of accused Deepak Khanna was rejected by a sessions court.

The Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case which was initially registered for the offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

