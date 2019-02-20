Court Awards Death Sentence To Man Who Raped 3-Year-Old Girl In Jharkhand

According to a lawyer, Additional District Judge (ADJ-1) L. Dubey of Gumla district awarded the death sentence to Bandhan Oraon and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.

Ranchi: 

A court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a person who was found guilty of raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

According to a lawyer, Additional District Judge (ADJ-1) L. Dubey of Gumla district awarded the death sentence to Bandhan Oraon and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000. 

The incident took place on September 23, 2018, when the girl was playing outside her home. Oraon, the girl's uncle, took her to his home and raped her after which she bled to death.

After the girl's parents enquired the accused, he admitted to his crime and was arrested by the police the next day.

