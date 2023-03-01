Court Awards Death Penalty To 7 In 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain Train Blast Case

At least 4 people were injured in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast on March 7, 2017. (Representational)

National Investigation Agency Special Court on Tuesday gave death sentences to seven out of eight convicts in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.

Another was given life imprisonment.

Death sentences were awarded to Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Danish, Mir Hussain, Asif Iqbal and life imprisonment to Atif Iraqi.

The 2017 Bhopal - Ujjain Passenger train bomb blast was a terrorist attack that occurred on March 7, 2017.

Further information is awaited.

