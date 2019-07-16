Court Asks Election Commission To Decide On Linking Voter ID With Aadhaar

A petition has contended that the current system of voting is "less transparent". (Reuters file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to decide on the possibility of linking election identity cards with Aadhaar numbers in accordance with law within 8 weeks.

The petition in this regard was filed by advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking implementation of "Aadhaar based election voting system". He claimed to have moved the court after receiving no response from the poll body on his representation.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar, while disposing of his plea, asked the Election Commission of India to act on the representation.

Mr Upadhyay, in his plea, had sought a direction to the poll body to link the election identity cards with the Aadhaar number, to curtail bogus voting.

He contended that the current system is "less transparent".

"Authentication of voters, the security of the voting process and protecting the voted data -- these are the main challenges of current election voting. That is why it is necessary to generate a secure election voting system," it stated.

The petitioner has proposed that the "E-voting system" would use fingerprint and face biometrics.

The objective of the system based on fingerprint biometric is to eliminate bogus voting and vote duplicity, the plea stated.

"In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election. The main benefits are that voting process shall be much speedy and most of the tasks shall be done automatically by the system," it submitted.

