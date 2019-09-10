Court Allows CBI To Question Indrani Mukerjea In INX Media Case

Indrani Mukerjea can be questioned between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm (File)

A special court on Monday allowed the CBI to question Indrani Mukerjea-- who is in jail for allegedly killing her daughter -- in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, co-accused in the murder case of her daughter, are former promoters of the INX Media Group.

Indrani Mukerjea had recorded her confessional statement against former Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti following which she was made an "approver" in the corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday sought the court's permission to question Indrani Mukerjea, saying they want clarity on certain financial transactions related to the case.

Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale permitted the central agency to question Indrani Mukerjea inside the city's Byculla prison where she is lodged under judicial custody in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The 47-year-old former media executive can be questioned between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, the court said.

P Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI in the INX Media corruption and money-laundering case. The Congress leader is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Indrani Mukerjea had recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, claiming she and her husband met P Chidambaram at the latter's office in Delhi's North Block when he was the Finance Minister.

She also claimed in her statement that P Chidambaram had asked her to help his son Karti in his business and make overseas remittances in return for granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval to INX Media.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media Group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.