A Key Requirement For Divorce For Christians Struck Down By Kerala High Court

The Kerala High court has struck down a provision of the Divorce Act 1869, applicable to Christians, that mandated a minimum of one year of separation before applying for divorce by mutual consent. The Act earlier mandated two years but that was read down to one year in 2010 by the same court in a case.

This brings it on a par with other laws that govern matrimony and divorce: Special Marriage Act and Hindu Marriage Act. Those acts allow courts to entertain mutual-consent divorce petitions before one has lapsed since marriage, so there cannot be this one-year period in the Divorce Act alone — this is essentially what the court has ruled.