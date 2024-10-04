House Help Couple Intoxicate Employers In Shimla, Steal Jewellery: Cops

Police are conducting raids in search of the absconding Nepali couple. (Representational)

A Nepalese couple has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from a family here after serving them food laced with intoxicants, police said.

The accused have been identified as Krishan and his wife Isha, police said Thursday.

According to police, the Nepalese couple working in an apple orchard in Chiwa village allegedly mixed poison in the food prepared for the family members and the caretaker as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

When the caretaker and two women of the family fell unconscious, the couple allegedly stole gold ornaments and other valuables kept in the house and fled, police said.

Kumari Marisha, a member of the victim's family, in her complaint alleged that they had hired the couple to work as labourers just four days ago.

