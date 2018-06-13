Couple Electrocuted In Haryana Village

Dharam Singh (35) and his wife Seema (32) were killed last night after a pedestal fan fell on their bed and electrocuted them, the police said.

All India | | Updated: June 13, 2018 21:38 IST
The couple are survived by a 10-year-old daughter. (Representational)

Ambala:  A man and his wife died after being electrocuted by a pedestal fan in their house in Haryana's Fatehgarh village, police said today.

The couple were found lying unconscious by Mr Singh's father, a security guard, when he returned home from work today morning, they added.

He informed the police.

Mr Singh, a labourer, and his wife were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

The couple are survived by a 10-year-old daughter who had gone to stay with a relative during her school's summer vacation.

The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajaib Singh said.

 

HaryanaFatehgarh

