Couple Electrocuted In Haryana Village

Dharam Singh (35) and his wife Seema (32) were killed last night after a pedestal fan fell on their bed and electrocuted them, the police said.
The couple were found lying unconscious by Mr Singh's father, a security guard, when he returned home from work today morning, they added.
He informed the police.
Mr Singh, a labourer, and his wife were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.
The couple are survived by a 10-year-old daughter who had gone to stay with a relative during her school's summer vacation.
The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajaib Singh said.