Couple Electrocuted In Haryana Village

Share EMAIL PRINT The couple are survived by a 10-year-old daughter. (Representational) Ambala: A man and his wife died after being electrocuted by a pedestal fan in their house in Haryana's Fatehgarh village, police said today.



Dharam Singh (35) and his wife Seema (32) were killed last night after a pedestal fan fell on their bed and electrocuted them, the police said.



The couple were found lying unconscious by Mr Singh's father, a security guard, when he returned home from work today morning, they added.



He informed the police.



Mr Singh, a labourer, and his wife were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.



The couple are survived by a 10-year-old daughter who had gone to stay with a relative during her school's summer vacation.



The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajaib Singh said.







