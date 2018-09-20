"Country's Chowkidaar A Thief": Rahul Gandhi Again Attacks PM On Rafale

PM Modi had said he did not want to become the country's prime minister, but its 'chowkidar' (watchman).

All India | | Updated: September 20, 2018 19:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi said it is heard on the streets that the country's 'chowkidar' is a thief.

Dungarpur, Rajasthan: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked PM Modi and said people are now heard saying that the country's "watchman" is a "thief".

The remark at a public meeting provoked immediate condemnation by the BJP with Union minister Smriti Irani telling reporters it showed that the Congress leader has no respect for the prime minister's post.

Mr Gandhi was referring to the Prime Minister's "silence" on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France and the Modi government's "failure" to bring fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to book.

PM Modi had said he did not want to become the country's prime minister, but its 'chowkidar' (watchman), Mr Gandhi recalled.

He added now it is heard on the streets that the country's 'chowkidar' is a thief. "Galli galli me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai," he said in Hindi at a rally in  tribal-dominated Sagwara area.

Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan later this year.

