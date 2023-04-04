'Country Is With You, Focus On Your Work': PM Modi To CBI

PM Narendra Modi with CBI officers at the CBI golden jubilee event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to spare anyone in fighting corruption.

"The country is with you," PM Modi told CBI officers in Delhi during the central agency's diamond jubilee celebration today.

PM Modi's comments come amid allegations by opposition parties including the Congress that the centre has been misusing its agencies to harass BJP's rivals.

"The CBI's primary responsibility is to get rid of corruption. We do not lack political will in fighting corruption. Some of the accused are powerful people and they target investigating agencies to distract them," said PM Modi. "But you have to focus on your work. The country is with you," he said.

He asked officers to take action without hesitation against the corrupt, no matter how powerful they are.

"These people will keep distracting you, but you have to focus on your work. No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the countrymen. The country, law and Constitution are with you," PM Modi said in an apparent swipe at the opposition parties.

Last month, eight opposition parties had written to PM Modi alleging misuse of central investigation agencies. "Out of the total number of key politicians booked, arrested, raided or interrogated by the investigation agencies under your administration since 2014, the maximum belongs to the opposition. Interestingly, investigation agencies go slow on cases against opposition politicians who join the BJP," they said in the letter.

At the CBI event today, PM Modi said India got a legacy of corruption at the time of Independence. "Corruption is no ordinary crime. It is the root cause of all kinds of crimes and the biggest roadblock in development," PM Modi said.

"10 years ago, when CBI was celebrating its golden jubilee, that time the ruling government was more famous for corruption. Trillion dollar scams took place and there was corruption at every phase of governance. This led to policy paralysis, less confidence among investors and general public in the system and weakened the country," PM Modi said, alluding to the United Progressive Alliance government.

He said anti-corruption laws have been strengthened and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act has enabled the government to seize illegal properties worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have so far transferred assets worth Rs 15,000 crore of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to state-run banks.

At least nine states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal - have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions.