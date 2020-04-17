Bengal Sweet Shops Allowed To Operate For 8 Hours Amid Lockdown: Mamata Banerjee

"Sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday," said Mamata Banerjee.

The State Government had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for four hours from 12-4 pm everyday.

Kolkata:

Amid the lockdown, sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 231 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths.

Bengal sweet shopseight hoursMamata Banerjee
Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

