Coronavirus Updates: Over 400 Killed In China Amid Outbreak

Sixty-four new coronavirus deaths were reported in China on Tuesday, the highest since the virus was detected late last year taking the total number of people killed in the outbreak to 425. The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.
Researchers are racing to make a vaccine for virus which has triggered panic across the world with cases of suspected infection being reported in more than 20 countries.
In India, three cases have been confirmed and all three patients - students who returned from China's Wuhan - are from the coastal state of Kerala. Nearly 2,000 people are under observation across the state.
People - with travel history from China - are under watch across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.
Here are the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak:
Australia may arrange a second evacuation flight out of China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus, after a first plane load of its citizens arrived on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday. Some 241 passengers on the initial flight will be quarantined for two weeks on the remote Australia-run island, about 1,400 km (870 miles) northwest of mainland Australia. A Qantas Airways Ltd 747 carrying the evacuees and Department of Health officials landed at a military airbase north of Perth, where passengers were transferred to two smaller planes for the flight to Christmas Island, news agency Reuters reported.