Coronavirus Updates: Over 400 Killed In China Amid Outbreak

Sixty-four new coronavirus deaths were reported in China on Tuesday, the highest since the virus was detected late last year taking the total number of people killed in the outbreak to 425. The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

Researchers are racing to make a vaccine for virus which has triggered panic across the world with cases of suspected infection being reported in more than 20 countries.

In India, three cases have been confirmed and all three patients - students who returned from China's Wuhan - are from the coastal state of Kerala. Nearly 2,000 people are under observation across the state.

People - with travel history from China - are under watch across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.

