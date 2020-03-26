Doctor Couple Among 3 COVID-19 Positive In Telangana, Total Rises To 44

Total 44 coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana so far. (Representational)

A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19, the three new confirmed cases on Thursday were contact (of previous positive cases).

The three cases includes a 49-year old man, a resident of Qutbullapur in Medchal district, who is a contact. He travelled to Delhi and the patient is stable and admitted at the designated hospital, it said.

The two other confirmed cases are of a doctor couple from Hyderabad city pertaining to a 36-year old doctor and her 41-year old husband, also a doctor. Both are contact cases.

"Both the patients are stable and admitted at the designated hospital," the bulletin said.

State Health Minister E Rajender also held a meeting with health officials on the measures taken up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)