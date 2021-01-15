UK Covid Variant Keeps Mumbai Municipal Schools Shut 'Till Further Notice'

Across Maharashtra, barring Mumbai, schools have been reopened for class 9-12 students (Representational)

All schools in Mumbai will remain closed "till further notice", the city's chief municipal body BMC said citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is overseeing all COVID-19 measures in its jurisdiction, said schools that were earlier set to open from January 18 will not be reopened for now.

The civic body issued a notification to this effect after a meeting called today to review its earlier decision on resuming traditional classroom teaching.

The BMC has said the decision was taken in view of the ongoing pandemic, and especially because of the threat posed by the new UK strain of coronavirus.

Though the centre has not issued a state-wise breakup of patients with the UK strain in India, the country has 114 such cases.

Mumbai is also among the handful of metro cities where flights from the UK have been allowed with strict testing and tracking measures in place.

COVID-19 cases in the city, once the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India, have come down to about 500-700 a day from a peak of about 1,000 in June. However, the city crossed a grim milestone of 3 lakh cases on Wednesday.

The BMC has allowed the American Consulate School and other consulate schools in the city to reopen from January 18, but did not specify when exactly other educational institutes can reopen.

Meanwhile, many states, including Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Assam to name some, have opened schools for its senior school students in view of the board examinations. However, attendance is not compulsory and online classes continue.