Coronavirus Testing Strategy Revised In India, Ambit Widened

There have been over 5,000 coronavirus cases in India so far

The "hotspots" for the spread of coronavirus identified and sealed, the Indian Council of Medical Research - the nodal body for the fight against it - has amped up testing in these areas. Now people present in the hotspots, whether connected to the patients or not, will be tested if they are showing symptoms of the disease, the medical body said.

For the last 20 days, only five categories of people were being tested for Coronavirus infection.

The list included.sSymptomatic individuals who undertook international travel in last 14 days, symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, symptomatic healthcare workers, patients with acute respiratory illness and asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed case.