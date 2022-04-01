Telangana Makes Wearing Of Masks Optional, Removes Covid Curbs

Wearing of face mask will be voluntary,

With the COVID-19 cases declining significantly over the past few weeks, the Telangana government today decided to lift all COVID-19- related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Face masks will be voluntary, except for the elderly and pregnant women, who have been asked to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao yesterday said the COVID situation in Telangana is fully under control, with less than 50 cases being reported daily.

Around ten districts in Telangana witnessed zero cases, while thirteen other districts reported less than ten cases, officials said.

The Telangana government's decision to remove Covid-19-related restrictions comes a day after Maharashtra and West Bengal on Thursday announced that all curbs related to the viral disease would be lifted.

Delhi also decided to do away with the mandatory wearing of face masks at public places yesterday.

The withdrawal of the Covid-19 curbs came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.