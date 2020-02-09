Bihar Student Kept In Isolation On Coronovirus Suspicion

The student has been admitted in isolation in Bihar's Gaya. (Representational)

An Indian student, who had come back from China a month back, has been admitted to a hospital in Bihar's Gaya on suspicion of coronavirus.

The student has been admitted in the isolation ward at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital in Gaya.

"He has cold and cough but no fever. We took precautionary measures and his blood and throat samples have been sent for examination," said Dr Hemant Kumar.

"Since he has come from China, we have kept him under supervision in the isolation ward," he added.

"As far as I know, the patient is a student of Chinese language studies and was in China for the same," he said further.