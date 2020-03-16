Virtual Courts Soon, Says Supreme Court Judge Due To Coronavirus Threat

fThe Supreme Court today said next step in curbing coronavirus spread is virtual courts.

Amid scare over coronavirus or COVID-19, which has spread to 143 countries and killed over 5,000 people worldwide, the Supreme Court today said that "there will be virtual courts soon", adding that lawyers can argue cases through video conferencing from next week.

"Our intention is that courts should not become the place where the illness spreads," Justice DY Chandrachud - who is heading one of the six benches - said.

The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures over

COVID-19- declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation last week - has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom. This morning, long queues were seen outside top court as thermal screening began to curb the spread of the illness.



"Chief Justice (SA Bobde) is constantly in touch with all high courts. We have taken the first step. The next step would be the filing will be digital and virtual courts," he added.

"There should be voluntary compliance by the lawyers, litigants and everyone whoever comes to court," Justice DY Chandrachud said, stressing that the top court has "consulted medical experts from Apollo, Fortis" over the highly contagious disease that originated in China's Wuhan city in December.

