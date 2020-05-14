'Unheard In History': RSS Body On States' Move to Freeze Labour Laws

Coronavirus: The move, the organisation said, will be followed by other states (File)

A labour union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- the BJP's ideological mentor -- has strongly condemned the move of three BJP-ruled states to suspend labour laws and declared that it would conduct a nationwide agitation against it. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh or BMS also strongly criticised opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan, Goa, Maharashtra and Odisha which have increased working hours.

The move, the organisation said, will be followed by other states.

"This is unheard in history and rare in even most undemocratic countries," the BMS said.

Following weeks of lockdown to slow down the coronavirus, at least nine states brought in major changes in labour laws earlier this month. The list also included Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The change mainly allowed the states to stretch the working hours from the usual eight to 12, which was expected to help clear production backlogs. In many cases, it is not clear whether the workers will get paid for the extra hours.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat froze key labour laws which also allowed industrial houses more flexibility in hiring and firing employees, deciding on wages and benefits.

The BMS had already instructed its state units to oppose unilateral withdrawal of labour laws. It has asked its state units to write to all Chief Ministers on changes being incorporated in the labour laws.

Besides BMS, the trade unions and the Left have also condemned the states' move. Last week, the Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted his criticism of the change in labour laws.

"Many states are amending labour laws. We are in this fight together against corona but this can't be an excuse for crushing human rights, giving permission for unsafe workplaces, exploitation of labourers and suppressing their voice. A compromise can't be reached on these basic principles," Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi.