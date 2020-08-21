Read Full Election Guidelines For Voters, Candidates, Staff Amid Covid

Coronavirus: The Election Commission has released election guidelines during COVID-19

The Election Commission today released guidelines for holding elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the key points of the guidelines are: door-to-door campaigns with only five people and gloves for voters before they press the button at electronic voting machines. A maximum of 1,000 voters can be present at any polling booth at a time, and every voter's body temperature will be checked before the person is allowed to enter the booth.

Guidelines For Conduct Of General Election, By-Election During COVID-19 by NDTV on Scribd

Elections are due in later this year in Bihar, which has reported 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases and over 570 deaths till now. The Election Commission, however, has not made any announcement about the schedule.