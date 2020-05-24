'Both Mother, Newborn Are Healthy': Railways As Woman Delivers On Train

The railways said both the mother and the newborn are healthy.

As thousands of migrant workers head home after the centre announced special "Shramik" trains earlier this month, a woman passenger, who was in labour, was offered prompt help by the railways. Both the mother and the newborn are healthy.

The woman was going from Surat in Gujarat to Bihar's Nawada, about 100 km from state capital Patna, when she went into labour.

As the message about the medical emergency was sent to officials, the special train, which usually runs from point to point, was stopped in Agra. Dr Pulkita immediately got on the train and made arrangements for delivery on the train, the railways said in a tweet, along with a photo of the newborn. "Both the mother and the child are healthy," the post read.

At least 20 babies have been born in these special trains, being run to transport migrant workers back to their homes since May 1 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the railways said on Wednesday.

"20 babies born in #ShramikSpecialTrains since 1st May 2020! Welcome babies in this new #CoronaWorld," Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director-General Arun Kumar had tweeted on Wednesday.

All of the mothers were either attended to by a team of the RPF staff and medical professionals or shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Lakhs of migrants were stranded away from their homes without jobs as India announced one of the world's strictest lockdowns to tackle the pandemic. Many of them were seen walking on roads and railway tracks, ignoring pleas by government to stay in the cities.

The railways has transported over 31 lakh migrant workers on 2,317 special "Shramik" trains since May 1, almost seven lakh more than the initial projection of 24 lakh, according to government data.