Precautionary Dose = Boosters? What CoWIN Chief Told NDTV

Amid widespread confusion over the government's classification of the third coronavirus vaccine shot for select groups termed a "precaution dose" instead of a booster (commonly a different kind of vaccine), RS Sharma, chief of the India's vaccination platform CoWIN, on Monday told NDTV that the portal for now will go with the official nomenclature.

"If the government calls it a precautionary dose, CoWIN is also going to call it the same. I can't imagine what a 4th or 5th dose will be called," Mr Sharma said, responding to a question whether there will be a separate plan for booster doses.

A frontline worker or a person above 60 with illnesses who are eligible to take this precautionary dose as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be able to sign up for it on the CoWIN website once nine months have passed since their second shot, Mr Sharma said.