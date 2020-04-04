Coronavirus Positive Wife Of AIIMS Doctor Delivers Healthy Baby In Delhi

Coronavirus: This is the first baby to be born to a COVID-19 positive mother in Delhi. (Representational)

The wife of a senior resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, who was tested positive for coronavirus, gave birth on Friday night. This is the first baby to be born to a COVID-19 positive mother in Delhi. The mother and the child have been kept in the isolation ward.

The resident doctor, who had also tested positive for the coronavirus, is associated with the physiology department of AIIMS. He is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. The doctor, along with his wife and brother, tested positive earlier this week.

Rigorous contact tracing is on after the AIIMS resident doctor said he attended a farewell ceremony at work. With this, eight doctors in Delhi have contracted the highly contagious virus.

On Wednesday, three doctors in Delhi had tested positive -- two of them were from the Safdarjung hospital, which is located just opposite AIIMS. The other doctor was from the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital.

One of the Safdarjung doctors, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, had just returned from Dubai.

AIIMS has turned its sprawling Trauma Centre, just a kilometre from the hospital located in south Delhi, into a dedicated unit to treat COVID-19 patients.

The doctors said given the lockdown, the number of trauma patients has reduced significantly.

Sixty-eight people have died in India after being infected with novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said today, as the country recorded highest number of cases (601) and deaths (12) in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases take the total to 2,902.

The unprecedented spike in the number of cases across India over the last week has been linked to the controversial religious gathering held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi in March.

World 10,99,054 Cases 8,13,538 Active 2,26,611 Recovered 58,905 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,99,054 and 58,905 have died; 8,13,538 are active cases and 2,26,611 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 10:27 am.