Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: India May Clear Key Drug Export Amid Global Pressure

India has registered 4,281 cases of COVID-19 including 111 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year. If the current growth rate of coronavirus cases continues, India will have over 17,000 patients by the time ongoing nationwide lockdown ends on April 14, data has showed. The rate at which coronavirus cases double in the country has risen in the past eight days - from six to four days now.

Meanwhile, amid rising pressure to allow exports of an anti-malarial drug being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to take a decision today and clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, sources have told NDTV. Last month, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat COVID-19 patients. US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine.

Apr 07, 2020 07:47 (IST) China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total. China's health authorities reported 32 new cases nationwide, all of which were imported.

Apr 07, 2020 07:46 (IST) Trump warns of "retaliation" if India doesn't clear key drug export

US President Donald Trump has said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States despite a request made to New Delhi over the subject.

Last week Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.

"I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States," Donald Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House.

Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments.

