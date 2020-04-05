42% Of Coronavirus Patients In India Below 40 Years: Health Ministry

33 per cent of COVID-19 cases are in patients between 41-60 years of age, the ministry said.

Around 42 per cent of patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India belong to the 21-40 year age group, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said.

"Nine per cent COVID-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent of cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, and 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age," Mr Aggrawal said.

He said that till now, cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat have been found from 17 states.

"About 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 per cent are linked to one particular place," he added.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined.

"Through a massive effort around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined," she said.

As of today, 77 people have died after being infected with the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the health ministry said, adding that the country recorded 472 cases in last 24 hours that takes the total to 3,374.

