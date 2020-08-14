Over 64,000 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, 24.61 Lakh Total Cases

India saw another 64,553 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total case count to 24,61,190, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India has reported the highest number of daily cases in world since the last 10 days. According to WHO data, from August 4 to 13, the country has reported the highest number of daily cases globally. The recovery rate stands at 70.17 per cent, with 17,51,555 people recovering in the country from the highly-contagious disease.