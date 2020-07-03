Over 20,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours For First Time

There are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,25,544 with the biggest single-day increase of 20,903 cases, while the death count rose to 18,213, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,79,892. There are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present. The recovery rate has improved to 60.72 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases, has recorded 1,86,626 infections in the last 24 hours. With over 6,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mumbai in a day and a positivity rate of over 18 per cent, the spike in the number of cases is a worry. Authorities say the spike is along expected lines as many lockdown restrictions have been relaxed. Mumbai also has a high death rate due to COVID-19 and Maharashtra is now focussing on a new protocol for categorisation of patients to address the high number of deaths.

Tamil Nadu again saw a single-day high of 4,343 fresh cases in day, with the state's coronavirus tally touching 98,392. Capital Chennai 63.6 per cent of the total cases in the state.

Karnataka too saw a single day spike, with the total number of cases crossing the 18,000-mark on Thursday. The number of cases in Bengaluru too has seen a sharp rise in recent days. The Karnataka government fresh guidelines for home isolation, based on the centre's guidelines.

Neighbouring Kerala on Thursday saw 160 coronavirus cases with 202 recoveries. This is highest number for recoveries in a single day and comes after the state's decision for change in the discharge norm, with people being discharged with a single negative test instead of two negatives.