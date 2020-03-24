India Has Tremendous Capacity To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000

The executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan, on Tuesday said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio.

"There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," J Ryan said during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he added.

