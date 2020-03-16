Kolkata Man Kept Under Isolation After Showing Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

The man exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms during thermal scanning. (File)

A 19-year-old man, who returned from Thailand on Monday, was admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with novel coronavirus-like symptoms, a senior official of the state health department said.

With this, the total number of patients admitted at the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital, rose to 12, he said.

The man exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms during thermal scanning at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday.

Swabs of all those admitted at the isolation ward of the hospital have been collected and sent for examination, he said.

