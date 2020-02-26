Coronavirus In China Delays Amarinder Singh's 'Mobile Phones To Youth' Scheme

Amarinder Singh had announced the "Mobile Phones to the Youth" scheme in 2017-2018 budget (File)

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has delayed the implementation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's flagship scheme of providing free smartphones to the youth in Punjab. The government had announced smartphones for girl students, studying in class 11 and 12 of government schools, who do not own a smartphone under its "Mobile Phones to the Youth" scheme.

Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the first batch of 1.6 lakh smartphones, promised by his government, will be distributed as soon as China ships them to Punjab.

China had to unfortunately delay the release of smartphones, that have already been ordered, due to the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister told the Assembly during his speech.

The issue, he said, has been rightly raised by some of members since Congress had promised smartphones to the youth in their election manifesto.

In the 2017-2018 Punjab Budget, the chief minister had announced the "Mobile Phones to the Youth" scheme and kept aside Rs 10 crore to be used in the first year for the scheme.

The phones will be provided as soon as the consignment is received, Mr Singh assured the Assembly members, adding that Congress president has, in fact, set up committees to ensure poll promises are implemented in all Congress-led states and the promise of smartphones will definitely be fulfilled by his government at the earliest.