Over 6 Lakh Jobs Under MGNREGA In Past 4 Days In Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot said efforts are on to achieve the goal of employing maximum workers (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot today said more than 6.08 lakh workers were given employment in last four days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation scheme (MGNREGA) in rural areas.

Only 62,000 workers were employed due to the lockdown till 17 April. Keeping in view the utility of MGNREGA in rural areas, emphasis was laid on employing more and more workers, due to which the employment of workers has increased from 62,000 to more than 6.08 lakh in just four days, Mr Pilot said in a statement.

He said efforts are on to achieve the goal of employing maximum workers by motivating and making people aware of their demand for work.

The deputy chief minister today also inspected arrangements under the Panchayat Samiti Chaksu and gave necessary guidelines.

He reviewed the hygiene measures taken by MGNREGA workers and also instructed officials about maintaining coronavirus guidelines.

Mr Pilot said economic activities are almost closed due to lockdown, so MGNREGA works can be a main source of income in rural areas.

The wages received under MGNREGA scheme will increase the purchasing power of people in rural areas, which will support the rural economy, he said.

