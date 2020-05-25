On Camera, Union Minister's "Beat With Belt" Threat For Officials

Renuka Singh visited the centre after a video of poor facilities was uploaded on social media.

A union minister warns that she "knows how to take people to a room and beat them with belts" as she is caught on camera threatening officials at a coronavirus quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh. The minister, Renuka Singh, was filmed making these comments on Sunday.

"Dadagiri nahin chalegi," says Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, at the virus quarantine centre at Balrampur, around 400 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

"No one should think our government is not in power. We ruled for 15 years. The central government has enough money for coronavirus. I will make sure people get the funds they need. Don't think these saffron-wearing BJP workers are weak," Ms Singh rails at officials who are not visible in the video clip.

"Andheri kothri me le ja ke na main belt khol ke thokna jaanti hu bohot acche se (I know how to lock people in a room and beat them with a belt)," the minister continues.

Dilip Gupta, a resident of Balarampur district in Chhattisgarh, had shot a video of poor facilities at the center and uploaded it on social media. He alleged that the chief executive officer and tehsildar of the district panchayat had assaulted him for uploading the video. They allegedly pulled his hair and snatched his video too.

The minister visited the centre and spoke to Dilip Gupta. Her outburst reportedly followed her tour.

Dilip Gupta was quarantined at the centre after his return from Delhi. On the video he took, he had complained about the quality of food and other facilities at the centre.