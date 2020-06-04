Locals Oppose Last Rites Of COVID Patient In Tripura

Officials faced major resistance from locals for the last rites of a coronavirus positive patient.

The Tripura government officials had to face major resistance from locals for the last rites of a coronavirus positive patient who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, sources said told NDTV.

The 50-year-old woman had allegedly committed suicide at Agartala's GBP hospital, the top COVID facility in the state.

The patient had allegedly taken the extreme step due to "paranoia", sources had earlier told NDTV.

On Tuesday morning, the woman was found hanging in the toilet of the flu clinic of the hospital. She had been admitted to the hospital on Monday with breathing problems and kidney ailment, official sources had said.

The last rites of the patient had to be done under Covid-19 norms.

The woman's body was first taken to city's largest Ramnagar graveyard, but the locals objected, fearing the spread of the virus.

It was then taken Matinagar. However, here too, the locals objected.

Since the woman belonged to the same locality, authorities were able to persuade people, and the burial took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday.