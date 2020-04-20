Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 16,000, 519 Dead

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: The lockdown was then further extended till May 3.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 16,116, which includes 519 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 1,324 cases and 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal, there are 54 districts in 14 states that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone equally. "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," PM Modi said in a post on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned people of the dangers of not following social distancing advice during the lockdown by citing the case of a neighbourhood in the national capital, where 26 people were found infected with COVID-19.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst hit state in the country with over 3,600 COVID-19 cases. The number of cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum rose to 138 on Saturday.

More than 20 lakh are infected with the highly infectious coronavirus and over 1.6 lakh people have died globally.

Apr 20, 2020 06:39 (IST) Kerala Declares 88 COVID-19 Hotspots In 14 Districts

The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots.

"The lockdown restrictions in these areas will be continued in the hotspots announced by the state health department," said state DGP Lokanath Behera in a statement.

"Hot spots are being announced based on COVID-19 positive cases, primary contacts and secondary contacts. As the outbreak of the disease increases, hot spots will be revised daily," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 20, 2020 06:19 (IST) UP's Jajmau Declared ''Red Zone'' After 6 Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Jajmau has been declared as ''red zone'' after six students tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday, police said.

As per the government guidelines, red zones indicate infection hotspots.

Speaking to media, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi said: "Since lockdown, several students were living here. As some of them had symptoms like viral fever and cold, samples of 89 students were taken for corona testing. Six of them have detected positive for the virus."

The area has been declared as ''red zone'' to contain the spread of the virus and the entire area has been sealed by the administration.

Chaturvedi appealed people in Jajmau to follow lockdown restrictions and stay indoors. he said the people will be provided with essential commodities, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 20, 2020 05:58 (IST) COVID-19 Pandemic Highlighted Weaknesses In Healthcare Systems: G20 Health Ministers

The G20 health ministers acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted systemic weaknesses in healthcare systems and vulnerabilities in the global community''s ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

The ministers held a virtual meeting on Sunday to further coordinate efforts in combatting COVID-19. During the meeting, the ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness. Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also a part of the meeting.

"G20 Ministers emphasized that people's health and well-being are at the heart of all decisions taken to protect lives, tackle illness, strengthen global health security, andalleviate the socio-economic impacts resulting from COVID-19," read an official statement following the Health ministers meeting, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 20, 2020 05:55 (IST) Bengal Pins COVID-19 Testing Delays On "Defective Kits" From Medical Body

Faulty kits supplied by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the country's nodal body for COVID-19 testing, have been throwing up inconclusive results and delaying the pace of testing, the West Bengal government has said.