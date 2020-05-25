Coronavirus Pushes Government's First Anniversary Celebration Online

The first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government's second term will be marked online.

The first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government's second term will be marked online in a big way in view of the challenge posed by the highly infectious coronavirus. A detailed plan of action has been drawn up, complete with digital press conferences by ministers, video conference with people, and extensive social media interactions. The government even plans to hold a "e-rally" or virtual rally.

"This last one year has been full of historic experiences. Century-long wishes of the people have been met -- ending triple talaq, abrogation of Article 370, making Ladakh a Union Territory, paving the way for Ram temple at Ayodhya and enacting a new law for refugees," the BJP said in a communique.

Word of the government's achievements over the past year -- usually showcased by ministers and party workers in huge raths that trundle through small towns and the countryside -- will go digital. The celebrations will be low key, as NDTV reported earlier.

A key part of this outreach programme is "e-rallies" in big cities and small towns as part of its outreach programme. The party said each of these should reach at least 500 groups within a week.

All the government departments have been told to highlight their achievements, which wlll be used as communication material for the digital rallies.

Besides, 1,000 virtual conferences will be organised, where the party workers will pass on the Prime Minister's message of "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India. The BJP workers will take a pledge to promote local products in keeping with PM Modi's message to be "vocal-for-local".

Media conferences will be held through 150 digital media centres located across the country.

The party also plans to hold at least a thousand virtual conferences, where the state and central leaders will address the people. These sessions should be used to discuss the various schemes and plans of the government and have 20 minutes set aside for question and answer sessions.



The party workers should form booth-level WhatsApp groups. A special drive should be undertaken on May 27, 28 and 29 to create these WhatsApp groups. Short videos of the government's achievements should be translated in regional languages and spread on social media.

Party chief JP Nadda will use Facebook Lives to communicate with the workers, the party said.

Over the last years, the government had planned huge outreach programmes, roping in all the union ministers and the state leaders. It involved hundreds of rallies, rath yatras, public meetings and more.