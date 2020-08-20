Mizoram's Entry Ban For Armymen Against Centre's Covid Rules: Assam Rifles

Coronavirus: The Assam Rifles guards Mizoram's 510-kilometre-long border with Myanmar (File)

The Assam Rifles has hit out at the Mizoram government for restricting the entry of its men in the northeastern state and said the coronavirus rule was not only against the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, but was also affecting national security.

Earlier this month, Mizoram had banned the entry of armed forces personnel from outside the state till at least August 15 as they account for almost half of all COVID-19 cases here. The restriction on movement continues even though the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, or the MHA, exempts security forces from COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

"Mizoram denying entry to Armed Forces in the state clearly violates directions of the MHA which has serious implication on national security and is a cause of grave concern. It is not acceptable...state's people fear Myanmarese nationals would cross into India and spread COVID-19 in Mizoram. The restrictions are seriously impacting the primary task of guarding the border," said a press release by the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles guards Mizoram's 510-kilometre-long treacherous border with Myanmar.

Stating that it it follows strict COVID-19 quarantine protocol, the Assam Rifles added that they approached the state government multiple times for instructions so that security forces could pass through the Vairengte entry gate on the Mizoram-Assam border, among other entry points.

"The Assam Rifles has never refused to undergo any medical test by state medical authorities and in this particular incident, the Assam Rifles personnel were not asked to undergo any medical test," the press statement added.

According to Wednesday's COVID-19 records of the Mizoram government, the central armed forces comprise 44.19 per cent of the total 873 coronavirus cases; truckers from other states form 24.32 per cent cases, whereas civilians make up about 29.75 per cent of the tally with frontline Covid warriors accounting for 1.04 per cent cases.

Mizoram has about 480 active cases.