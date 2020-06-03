Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike In Coronavirus Deaths

Coronavirus: The total number of deaths in Mumbai is now 1,417

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths today with 122 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 2,587. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 74,860.

The state - home to India's financial and entertainment capital Mumbai - has been the worst hit in the country and accounts for over a third of India's total coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone reported 1,276 cases today and accounted for 49 of the 122 deaths. The total number of deaths in the financial capital is now 1,417.

The death count in Pune reached 378 as 11 people died due to the infection in 24 hours - the highest single-day spike for the city.

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra, which has been battling the deadly disease, had to face another adversity today as Cyclone Nisarga hit the coastal state. Mumbai was on high alert, however, not much damage was reported. Flights have also resumed in the city.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has crossed two lakhs after a record number of 8,909 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stood at 2,07,615, including 5,815 deaths, government data shows. The country is currently the seventh among the 10 nations hit worst by the virus.

With inputs from PTI