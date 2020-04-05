2 Top Health Officials Test Coronavirus Positive In Madhya Pradesh

Two top health officials in Madhya Pradesh were among the 25 new patients tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 179, officials said.
The test reports of the two senior individuals - involved in state's policy-making on dealing with the pandemic - came two days after another top official was tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
A total of ten areas near the homes of these officials in Bhopal have been declared as containment zones, a government press release said.
As per a health bulletin, the maximum number of 128 COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, followed by Bhopal (15), Morena (12), Jabalpur (8), Ujjain (7), Khargone (3), Chhindwara (2), Shivpuri and Gwalior 2 each, taking the total number of affected persons in the state to 179.
While 164 of them are stable, one person is in serious condition.
The state also reported its sixth coronavirus death on Saturday. A 36-year-old man, a government official, died due to the complications arising from the virus infection in Chhindwara district.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*134
490
472
42
24
DistrictCases
Chennai48
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli28
Erode25
Namakkal17
Dindigul13
Madurai11
Theni10
Karur9
Tiruppur8
Thiruvarur6
Kanniyakumari5
Salem5
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar4
Thoothukudi4
Kanchipuram3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
The Nilgiris1
Ariyalur1
Tiruvannamalai1
Tiruchirappalli1
Details Awaited*243
485 74
482 75
6
3 1
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*294
445
436
15
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod54
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*159
306 11
259 3
49 8
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*154
269 110
244 79
32 31
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227 53
210 53
19
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur35
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur14
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Bharatpur2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Alwar1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*86
200
179
21
0
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*151
161
161
1
1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*59
144 16
136 17
12
4 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*26
105
101
14
10
DistrictCases
Indore66
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*18
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*41
92 17
90 16
4 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*34
69
62
10 7
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*15
57
61
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*5
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*20
24
24
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
22 6
20 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*17
20 15
20 15
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10 7
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*2
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
India reported 525 fresh Coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people across the country to 3,072. As many as 75 people have died after getting infected of the highly contagious virus.