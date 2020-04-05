2 Top Health Officials Test Coronavirus Positive In Madhya Pradesh

Two top health officials were among the 25 new patients tested positive for coronavirus.

Two top health officials in Madhya Pradesh were among the 25 new patients tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 179, officials said.

The test reports of the two senior individuals - involved in state's policy-making on dealing with the pandemic - came two days after another top official was tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

A total of ten areas near the homes of these officials in Bhopal have been declared as containment zones, a government press release said.

As per a health bulletin, the maximum number of 128 COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, followed by Bhopal (15), Morena (12), Jabalpur (8), Ujjain (7), Khargone (3), Chhindwara (2), Shivpuri and Gwalior 2 each, taking the total number of affected persons in the state to 179.

While 164 of them are stable, one person is in serious condition.

The state also reported its sixth coronavirus death on Saturday. A 36-year-old man, a government official, died due to the complications arising from the virus infection in Chhindwara district.

World 12,03,041 Cases 8,91,400 Active 2,46,848 Recovered 64,793 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,03,041 and 64,793 have died; 8,91,400 are active cases and 2,46,848 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 9:27 am.

India 3,374 472 Cases 3,030 380 Active 267 83 Recovered 77 9 Deaths In India, there are 3,374 confirmed cases including 77 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,030 and 267 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 9:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 134 490 472 42 24 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 48 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 28 Erode 25 Namakkal 17 Dindigul 13 Madurai 11 Theni 10 Karur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thiruvarur 6 Kanniyakumari 5 Salem 5 Sivaganga 5 Virudhunagar 4 Thoothukudi 4 Kanchipuram 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 The Nilgiris 1 Ariyalur 1 Tiruvannamalai 1 Tiruchirappalli 1 Details Awaited* 243 485 74 482 75 6 3 1 Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 294 445 436 15 6 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 54 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 159 306 11 259 3 49 8 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 154 269 110 244 79 32 31 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 151 227 53 210 53 19 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 35 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 14 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Bharatpur 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 86 200 179 21 0 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 151 161 161 1 1 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 59 144 16 136 17 12 4 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 26 105 101 14 10 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 66 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 18 104 110 0 6 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 41 92 17 90 16 4 1 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 34 69 62 10 7 3 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 15 57 61 1 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 5 49 25 24 0 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 15 30 31 0 1 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 20 24 24 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 22 6 20 6 2 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 17 20 15 20 15 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 7 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 2 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 2 2 2 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

India reported 525 fresh Coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people across the country to 3,072. As many as 75 people have died after getting infected of the highly contagious virus.