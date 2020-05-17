Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Easing Of Curbs In 25 Districts

Coronavirus Lockdown: Tamil Nadu becomes second state to extend lockdown to May 31

Tamil Nadu has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state to May 31. Schools, colleges, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars in the southern state, which has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths, so far, will remain shut during this period.

There will, however, be relaxations in lockdown restrictions for 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and the Nilgiris. Among other things, travel for essential services will be allowed without e-passes.

The announcement comes hours after Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, also extended its lockdown to the month-end; The state has reported nearly a third of all cases in India; it crossed the 30,000-case mark on Saturday.

Other states to have extended the lockdown imposed by the centre - due to end today - are Punjab and Mizoram. Both have extended it till May 31, while Telanagana has extended it to May 29.

The extension of the lockdown in Tamil Nadu follows a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases being reported from the state.

Earlier this week the state went past Delhi to become the third-worst hit in the country on the back of over 2,600 cases reported from Koyambedu, a wholesale market near Chennai where vegetables and fruits are sold.

A senior bureaucrat and special nodal officer told NDTV that while the state was confident it had managed to control the spread of the virus, checking the same in urban slums was proving to be a challenge.

Dr J Radhakrishnan said the ruling AIADMK government had changed its strategy to deal with the crisis. 70 core areas (each with at least 15 cases) had been identified from among 690 containment zones in Chennai.

These core areas would be made "water-tight" to prevent the virus from spreading, he said, with cooperation from the Revenue Department, the police and Chennai Corporation officials.

Last week the Tamil Nadu government announced major relaxations in lockdown guidelines that came into effect on Monday, May 11.

Relaxations included extension of working hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with a reduced number of employees on premises.

Shops and private establishments outside state capital Chennai were given slightly more leeway.

Petrol pumps on all highways were allowed to open 24x7, while those in towns and cities (including Chennai) were permitted between 6 am and 8 pm.

While announcing these relaxations, the government reiterated that social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed at all times. Regular disinfection of shops and establishments must also take place, the government added.

The Tamil Nadu government, last month, announced an "intense lockdown" of five cities, including Chennai, for three-four days, in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases after reporting its biggest single-day jump with 4,987 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said today. 2,872 people have died so far.