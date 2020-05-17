Finance Minister's Daily Pressers Making India Skeptical, Restless: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that migrant labourers are facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daily press conferences are only adding to the confusion, "making India increasingly skeptical and restless." He also suggested the centre to consider the list of recommendations prepared by his party for the government's economic stimulus package.

Rahul Gandhi said that 52 days have passed since India was put under lockdown and farmers, migrant labourers, shopkeepers, salaried classes MSMEs are facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

"I have been repeatedly emphasising the pressing need for an exhaustive economic package, for all sections of society. Although the Prime Minister belatedly announced an economic stimulus package on May 12, 2020, the specific details and the contours of the package and its true extent, are not yet clear to the public and are rather opaque," said Rahul Gandhi.

"The Finance Minister's daily press conferences on the issue are only adding to the confusion, making India increasingly skeptical and restless," he added.

Meanwhile, the migrant labour tragedy continues to unfold across India, he said.

Lakhs of men, women and children are on the march, desperate to get back to their homes, he added.

"The biggest migration since independence is underway, triggered by policies divorced from India's ground realities and ignoring the needs of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters, who have been left to fend for themselves," he added.

He continued, saying that till today, the Government has been unable to tell us what it plans to do for this huge mass of people, whose livelihoods have been cut off, as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

"Our farmers have met a similar fate. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have destroyed their crops in many parts of India. The nationwide lockdown has put a brake on the sale of the harvest at Minimum Support Price (MSP). GST continues to be imposed on fertilizers," Rahul Gandhi said.