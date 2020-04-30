Lockdown Part Of Our Lives Until Coronavirus Vaccine Invented: Biplab Deb

Biplab Deb said that people have to accept the lockdown "as a part of their lives".

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Thursday said that people have to accept the lockdown "as a part of their lives" until a vaccine is developed for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister made his remarks in an interaction with the reporters in Agartala after holding an all-party meet to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Tripura is among the few states in the country that have zero active coronavirus cases.

"As of now, lockdown is there till May 3 and lockdown is the only way against COVID-19. It is still a long way to exit lockdown in a phased manner. It is impossible to resume inter-state bus, train or air services now. So, lockdown will remain," Mr Deb said after the meet.

"It is not that easy to exit lockdown until a vaccine is invented. People have to accept lockdown as part of our lives and people here understands this," he added.

Mr Deb also briefed the opposition party leaders on financial aid given to the farmers and poor.

"They have been given Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts along with free ration supply to tide over difficulties of lockdown. We are a small state but we have taken initiatives to revive the economy after lockdown," he said.

"Fifty out of 75 industrial units at Bodhjungngar are already functional. We have already started working on the primary sector because only it will help us," the Chief Minister added.

The country is currently put into a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.