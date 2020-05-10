On 'Vande Bharat' Day 4, Over 1,500 Indians To Be Brought Back: Top 10

Warship INS Jalshawa docked at Kerala's Kochi port at 9.30 am Sunday carrying 698 Indians from the island nation of Maldives. Nineteen pregnant women were among those on board the ship, which set sail from Male on May 8. The passengers, who thanked the Navy for taking good care of them during the journey, had paid $40 as "repatriation service charge", the High Commission of India in the Maldives said.

A second Navy ship - INS Magar - docked at Male Sunday afternoon. The ship, originally designed for landing operations, will bring back around 200 people from the Maldives; they will be quartered in specially-prepared quarters, with care being taken to avoid crowding in common areas like halls, dining rooms and bathrooms.

Also on Sunday, 572 people landed at Mumbai airport in two Air India flights - one from the United Kingdom with 329 people and another from Singapore with 243 people. A third flight - carrying 241 people from Philippines capital Manila - is scheduled to land tonight, a Maharashtra government official told news agency PTI. In addition, 21 people were brought back from Uzbekistan via a Uzbek Air flight that will take back people from that country stranded in India, as well as medical supplies.

The first repatriation flight from the United States took off from the San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, with around 200 people on board, news agency ANI reported, for Mumbai and Hyderabad. In total seven Air India flights have been scheduled from the US in the first phase of repatriation. One of these will fly people from New Jersey's Newark International Airport to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while another will fly from Newark to Delhi and Hyderabad on May 14.

Two others will fly out from Chicago to Mumbai and Chennai (on May 11) and Delhi and Hyderabad (May 15), with yet another scheduled from Washington, D.C. to Delhi on May 12. As many as 25,000 people have registered to be flown back from the United States, TS Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the US, told ANI.

Late Saturday evening Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that two Indians, among 363 repatriated from Dubai and Abu Dhabi that landed on Thursday, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The flight was the first in the "Vande Bharat" mission. Kerala, which has nearly flattened the coronavirus curve with only five new cases in the first week of May, now has 17 active cases, with 505 being reported overall.

On Saturday over 1,300 Indians were flown back from the Gulf, Malaysia and Bangladesh, according to Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. An Indian national brought back from Sharjah in the UAE said he had lost his job due to the coronavirus outbreak and had not been paid for four months before his employer paid for his flight home.

In total, the government will bring back Indians from the UAE, the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Oman, the Maldives, Dubai and Bahrain. Starting Monday, the list of countries will include Russia, Germany, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Spain and Thailand.

All those being repatriated have paid for their flights home, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 12,000 for flights from Bangladesh capital Dhaka to Rs 50,000 for a flight from the United Kingdom and Rs 1 lakh for travel from the United States.