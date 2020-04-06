Watch: In Mizoram, Gospel Songs, Dance On Balconies Amid Lockdown

Mizoram, Coronavirus Lockdown: People wave their hands as gospel song is played in the neighbourhood.

Locked down under a national quarantine, people in Mizoram's capital - Aizawl - are seen in a video breaking into dance on their terraces as a gospel song is played out loud in the neighbourhood. The video has surfaced at a time when India is a under a 21-day lockdown, which began on March 25, to control the spread of highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The 30-second clip shows women, men and children on the terrace of their homes dancing to "Hallelujah", which literally means "praise the lord". Many of them cheerfully wave hands as others dance in groups. The clip has been widely shared on social media platforms.

As coronavirus continues to spread and nations remain under quarantine, people worldwide are engaging into similar group activities, while ensuring social distancing at the same time, to lift spirits.

Last night, millions across India switched off non-essential lights, lit diyas and candles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "challenge the darkness spread by coronavirus". India has reported over 3,500 cases, 85 deaths linked to the illness that originated in China's Wuhan city late last year.

About two weeks ago, after a similar appeal by PM Modi, people across the country were seen in their balconies clanging metal plates, clapping and cheering for health professionals who are working tirelessly to offer services during this health crisis.

In many European nations hit by the pandemic - UK, Italy, Spain - people have been throwing open their windows, doors to sing loudly, play music to their neighbours.

Worldwide, more than people have contracted infection, over 50,000 deaths have been reported linked to COVID-19.