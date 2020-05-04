Migrant Workers Clash With Cops In Surat, Stones Thrown, Tear Gas Fired

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant workers during a protest in Gujarat's Surat

A group of migrant labourers clashed with the police in Gujarat's Surat today. The workers have been demanding that they be sent home. This was the fourth instance of protest by migrants in Surat, where a huge number of labourers come from other states to work in the diamond and textile industries.

The protesting migrants had gathered outside the market area in Vareli on the outskirts of Surat. The police used tear gas after the migrants started throwing stones at them.

Another protest by the migrants took place at the Palanpur Patia area of Surat.