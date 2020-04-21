Air Force Transports 450 Tonnes Of Medical Equipment Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus India: "The IAF has undertaken transportation of medical supplies including PPE, testing kits, sanitisation material along with the movement by air of medical personnel," the ministry stated.

The IAF has airlifted material to locations in 16 states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry (File)

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported 450 tonnes of medical equipment and other essential supplies till date amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The IAF has mobilised its planes and helicopters along with the necessary support infrastructure to create and maintain "air-bridges" between nodal supply bases and recipient locations across the country, the ministry noted in its press release.

"The IAF has undertaken transportation of medical supplies including PPE (personal protective equipment), testing kits, sanitisation material and associated equipment along with the movement by air of medical personnel," the ministry stated.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 17,600 people and killed 550 people in the country till now.

The IAF has airlifted material to locations in 16 states and union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry since March 25.

"The critical requirement of transporting swab samples for testing from the UT of Ladakh continues to be undertaken by the IAF," the Defence Ministry said.

"In addition, IAF has also airlifted COVID-19 support material for various agencies including DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry stated.

Till date, the IAF has transported approximately 450 tonnes of medical equipment and support materials, it noted.

