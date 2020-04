E-Commerce Firms Can't Sell Non-Essentials: Centre After Late Night Order

Coronavirus Lockdown: E-commerce companies cannot sell non-essential goods, centre has said

Supply of non-essential goods via e-commerce platforms will continue to be banned during the lockdown period, the Home Ministry clarified this morning, hours after a late night order allowed all shops in residential areas - except those in malls and shopping complexes - to re-open from today.

In its notification the ministry said: "It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only".

In the Friday night notification, the ministry had said "registered shops, including shops in residential complexes (and) neighbourhoods, and standalone shops" were now exempted. These relaxations, the ministry cautioned, were not applicable in coronavirus hotspots or containment zones and individual state governments can modify them if necessary.

The government, however, had made no reference to e-commerce websites.

Previously, under the nationwide lockdown, only shops selling essential goods, such as groceries, vegetables and medicines, had been allowed to function.

E-commerce companies selling essential goods had been allowed to run but delivery agents had been instructed to seek permission to operate from individual state governments.

A similar confusion over e-commerce companies arose last week, when the centre banned sale of non-essential goods, days after permitting the online sale of goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops.

That permission invited criticism from the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT), who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in the matter.

"When the lockdown was announced these e-commerce companies suspended operations. We want to know today what is the necessity for which they have been given permission. We have no objection if they are given permission to provide essential services, but why non-essential goods," Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary-General, told news agency ANI.

The easing of restrictions and gradual re-opening of shops, commercial establishments and industries comes as the government tries to boost an economy impacted by the lockdown.

India is currently in the middle of an extended lockdown meant to break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Initially ordered by the Prime Minister last month, the clampdown on movement and economic activity was extended last week to May 3.

