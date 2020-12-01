Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Cases Crosses 94 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus Cases In India: Total active cases now stand at around 4.46 lakh. (File)

India recorded less than 40,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, government COVID-19 data shows. The number of fresh infections was 7 per cent lower than Sunday's, taking India's Covid tally past the 94-lakh mark.

With a one-day jump of 38,772 fresh COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths, India's total cases of coronavirus shot to 94.31 lakh with 1,37,139 deaths, so far. In this period, 45,333 people also recovered from the highly infectious disease, taking the number of overall recoveries to 88.47 lakh. Total active cases now stand at around 4.46 lakh.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that up to 30 crore Indians would be inoculated against COVID-19 by August 2021 according to the central government's plans. However, he also reiterated the need to follow appropriate protocols to fight off the disease.

Distributing masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station today, the minister, who is also Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, said the vaccine will be available before the middle of next year in India.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Mr Vardhan told reporters.

Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:

Dec 01, 2020 06:01 (IST) Nagaland's Covid Recoveries Cross 10,000-Mark

The number of COVID-19 patients, who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland, crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday with 188 fresh recoveries, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The total number of recoveries in the northeastern state now stands at 10,086.

The coronavirus tally rose to 11,186 as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts, the minister said.

Paren reported the maximum of 133 new recoveries, followed by Dimapur (28) and Kohima (27), he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 90.16 per cent from 88.69 per cent recorded on Sunday, health department's director Dr Denis Hangsing said.