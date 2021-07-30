Coronavirus India Live News Update: With 2,052 New Covid Cases, Karnataka Sees 34% Spike From Wednesday's Tally

Karnataka Covid: The state's positivity rate was 1.37 per cent on Thursday (File)

Karnataka and capital Bengaluru today recorded a steep spike in Covid cases.

The state reported 2,052 new cases today, 34 per cent more than Wednesday's tally of 1,531. The capital city clocked 505 cases, also 34 per cent more than Wednesday's count of 376.

According to the state bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 23,253. The state's positivity rate was 1.37 per cent on Thursday as 1,48,861 samples were tested.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up actions to combat the spread of Covid-19's surging Delta variant, asking every US federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated or wear masks and be tested.

"We have the tools to prevent this new wave of Covid from shutting down our businesses, our schools, our society as we saw happen last year," the veteran Democrat said in a speech on his administration's new initiatives.

The White House said ahead of the address that all four million federal employees and on-site contractors "will be asked to attest to their vaccination status."

